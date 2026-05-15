Galatasaray RAMS Park'ta şampiyonluğu kutluyor | CANLI

Galatasaray, Trendyol Süper Lig'de 2025-26 sezonunda da mutlu sona ulaşarak üst üste 4. kez lig şampiyonu olmayı başardı. Sarı-kırmızılılar, RAMS Park'ta taraftarlarının önünde şampiyonluk kupasına kavuşuyor.
📍 RAMS Park pic.twitter.com/frQs2upZLg— Fotomaç (@fotomac) May 15, 2026
Cimbom'un şampiyonluk kutlamalarını haberimizden canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz...
✨ Lucas Torreira https://t.co/cQxuAOa7hW pic.twitter.com/a8f3TtGcyz— Fotomaç (@fotomac) May 15, 2026
✨ Leroy Sane https://t.co/RIZAAS6XMY pic.twitter.com/mGYf7ENvbQ— Fotomaç (@fotomac) May 15, 2026
✨ Mauro Icardi https://t.co/i7dRFzESxS pic.twitter.com/1Nd82Zako0— Fotomaç (@fotomac) May 15, 2026
✨ Victor Osimhen https://t.co/PI0kaCHHV3 pic.twitter.com/qzwbw8HlfG— Fotomaç (@fotomac) May 15, 2026
✨ Barış Alper Yılmaz pic.twitter.com/kfI9FiqW0a— Fotomaç (@fotomac) May 15, 2026
📲 Galatasaray'ın paylaşımı. 👇 https://t.co/7y0jIpgOEm— A Spor (@aspor) May 15, 2026