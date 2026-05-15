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Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray RAMS Park'ta şampiyonluğu kutluyor | CANLI

Galatasaray RAMS Park'ta şampiyonluğu kutluyor | CANLI

Galatasaray bu sezon büyük bir başarıya imza attı ve Trendyol Süper Lig'de üst üste 4. kez şampiyonluğunu ilan etti. Sarı-kırmızılılar şampiyonluk coşkusunu RAMS Park'ta doyasıya kutluyorlar. Cimbom'un kupasına kavuşacağı anları haberimizden canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz...

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 15 Mayıs 2026 20:44 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15 Mayıs 2026 21:15
Galatasaray RAMS Park'ta şampiyonluğu kutluyor | CANLI

Galatasaray, Trendyol Süper Lig'de 2025-26 sezonunda da mutlu sona ulaşarak üst üste 4. kez lig şampiyonu olmayı başardı. Sarı-kırmızılılar, RAMS Park'ta taraftarlarının önünde şampiyonluk kupasına kavuşuyor.

Cimbom'un şampiyonluk kutlamalarını haberimizden canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz...

İşte G.Saray'ın otobüs yolculuğundan çok özel kareler Devamını Oku BUNU DA OKU
Osimhen şampiyonluk otobüsünün arkasında vakit geçirdi Devamını Oku BUNU DA OKU
G.Saraylı futbolculardan Icardi'ye çağrı! Devamını Oku BUNU DA OKU

G.Saraylı futbolculardan Icardi'ye çağrı!
Galatasaray kafilesi RAMS Park'a hareket etti
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Galatasaray'da sürpriz veda! Geldiği gibi gidiyor...
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Son dakika Galatasaray haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
İşte G.Saray'ın otobüs yolculuğundan çok özel kareler
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