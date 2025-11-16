CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Basketbol Fenerbahçe Beko deplasmanda galip: İşte maçın özeti

Fenerbahçe Beko deplasmanda galip: İşte maçın özeti

Fenerbahçe Beko, Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 8. haftasında konuk olduğu Esenler Erokspor'u 94-80 yendi. İşte maçın detayları...

Basketbol Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 16 Kasım 2025 Pazar 23:09
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Fenerbahçe Beko deplasmanda galip: İşte maçın özeti

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 8. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, konuk olduğu Esenler Erokspor'u 94-80 yendi.

Bu sonuçla sarı-lacivertli takım, ligde 7. galibiyetini aldı. Esenler Erokspor ise 4. yenilgisini yaşadı.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Ali Şakacı, Alper Özgök, Alper Gökçebel

Esenler Erokspor: Crawford 4, Galloway 4, Egehan Arna 10, Simmons 3, Cornelie 5, Pangos 10, Erten Gazi, Thomas Akyazılı, Thurman 12, Love 19, Ahmet Düverioğlu 13

Fenerbahçe Beko: Hall 6, Horton-Tucker 10, Tarık Biberovic 7, Jantunen 7, Melli 10, Bacot 15, Metecan Birsen 7, Baldwin 11, Melih Mahmutoğlu 6, Onuralp Bitim 3, Colson 12, Mert Emre Ekşioğlu

1. Periyot: 18-21

Devre: 39-47

3. Periyot: 58-73

Beş faulle çıkanlar: 30.22 Cornelie (Esenler Erokspor), 37.27 Bacot (Fenerbahçe Beko)

G.Saray'ın Lookman'a teklifi ortaya çıktı!
Osimhen'den UEFA'ya G.Saray itirafı!
DİĞER
Oğlu Aziz'i kucağına almıştı! Neslihan Atagül’den annelik açıklaması
Cumhurbaşkanlığı Kabinesi toplanıyor! Masada uçak kazası, Terörsüz Türkiye, Gazze var
Alman basınından flaş Icardi iddiası! G.Saray...
A Milli Takım'ın kadrosunda değişiklik!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Sırbistan geri düştüğü maçta galip! Sırbistan geri düştüğü maçta galip! 22:19
Arnavutluk yenilse de play-off'ta! Arnavutluk yenilse de play-off'ta! 22:14
Zubkov attı! Ukrayna play-off biletini kaptı Zubkov attı! Ukrayna play-off biletini kaptı 22:02
Azerbaycan önce geçse de üstünlüğünü koruyamadı Azerbaycan önce geçse de üstünlüğünü koruyamadı 22:01
F.Bahçe deplasmanda galip! F.Bahçe deplasmanda galip! 21:53
Osimhen o ödüle aday oldu! Osimhen o ödüle aday oldu! 21:35
Daha Eski
Savcılıktan yeni açıklama! Bahis soruşturması genişleyebilir Savcılıktan yeni açıklama! Bahis soruşturması genişleyebilir 21:34
Alman basınından flaş Icardi iddiası! G.Saray... Alman basınından flaş Icardi iddiası! G.Saray... 21:14
Millilerin İspanya mesaisinde 3 isim yer almadı! Millilerin İspanya mesaisinde 3 isim yer almadı! 19:50
Adeyemi'nin cezası belli oldu Adeyemi'nin cezası belli oldu 19:30
İrlanda 90+6'da play-off biletini kaptı! İrlanda 90+6'da play-off biletini kaptı! 19:10
10 gollü maçta Portekiz Dünya Kupası biletini aldı! 10 gollü maçta Portekiz Dünya Kupası biletini aldı! 18:57