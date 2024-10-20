  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
Haberler Basketbol

Fenerbahçe Beko 95 - 78 Bursaspor (MAÇ SONUCU ÖZET)

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 3. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko sahasında Bursaspor'u 95-78 mağlup etti. İşte detaylar...

Basketbol Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 20 Ekim 2024 Pazar 22:23
Fenerbahçe Beko 95 - 78 Bursaspor (MAÇ SONUCU ÖZET)

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 3. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko sahasında Bursaspor'u 95-78 mağlup etti.

Fenerbahçe Beko adına karşılaşmanın en skorer ismi 18 sayıyla Tarık Biberovic olurken Bursaspor'da ise Jaylon Brown 19 sayıyla oynadı.

Bu karşılaşmayla birlikte Fenerbahçe Beko, Basketbol Süper Ligi'nde çıktığı 3. maçtan da galibiyetle ayrılmış oldu.

İŞTE PERİYOT SONUÇLARI

1. Periyot: Fenerbahçe Beko 25 - 19 Bursaspor

2. Periyot: Fenerbahçe Beko 43 - 34 Bursaspor

3. Periyot: Fenerbahçe Beko 70 - 50 Bursaspor

4. Periyot: Fenerbahçe Beko 95 - 78 Bursaspor

