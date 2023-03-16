Gianni Infantino re-elected FIFA president until 2027

Gianni Infantino was re-elected unopposed as president of FIFA until 2027 at the 73rd congress of the world's football governing body in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday.

"Being FIFA president is a big honour and privilege, but also a huge responsibility. You can continue to trust on my commitment. I promise to continue serving FIFA and football around the world," the 52-year-old said after winning a third term.

"To those that love me, and I know there are many, and those who hate me ... I love you all," he added.

The Swiss football administrator succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016. He previously served for UEFA as general secretary.