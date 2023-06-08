West Ham United win Europa Conference League final

England's West Ham United won the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League title after beating Italy's Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague on Wednesday.

The deadlock was broken by West Ham in the 62nd minute at Eden Arena. Algerian forward Said Benrahma scored from a penalty kick to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later, Fiorentina leveled the match as Giacomo Bonaventura scored in the area, sending a shot into the far corner of the net.

West Ham's English forward Jarrod Bowen latched on to a through ball to score the winner in the 90th minute, making it 2-1. Lucas Paqueta made the assist.

Bowen, 26, was named the player of the match.

The London club secured the Europa Conference League title, making it the Hammers' first European title since winning the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup. The Cup Winners' Cup was abolished in 1999.