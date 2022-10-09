Haberler Motor Sporları Max Verstappen şampiyon oldu!

Formula 1'de Japonya Grand Prix'inde Max Verstappen zafere uzandı. Hollandalı pilot şampiyonluğunu resmen ilan etti.

Motor Sporları Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Ekim 2022 Pazar 11:26 Güncelleme Tarihi: 09 Ekim 2022 Pazar 11:56
FIA'DAN AÇIKLAMA GELDİ
FIA: "Azaltılmış puan sistemi yarışın devam edemeyeceği, askıya alınma durumunda geçerlidir. Max Verstappen tam puan sistemi uygulandığı için dünya şampiyonu oldu."

