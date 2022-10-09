Max Verstappen şampiyon oldu!

Formula 1'de Japonya Grand Prix'inde Max Verstappen zafere uzandı. Hollandalı pilot şampiyonluğunu resmen ilan etti.

FIA'DAN AÇIKLAMA GELDİ

FIA: "Azaltılmış puan sistemi yarışın devam edemeyeceği, askıya alınma durumunda geçerlidir. Max Verstappen tam puan sistemi uygulandığı için dünya şampiyonu oldu."

Turning it right up to the max 🔊



Congratulations @Max33Verstappen on taking it to another level this season 🙌 Time to get the party started! 🥳#2TheMax #F1 pic.twitter.com/Hv3cRUQRQ0