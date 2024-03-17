Haberler Football Real Madrid beat Osasuna 4 - 2 on road in La Liga

Real Madrid secured a 4-2 win Saturday against Osasuna in week 29 of the Spanish La Liga.

Giriş Tarihi: 17 Mart 2024 Pazar 14:31
Real Madrid secured a 4-2 win Saturday against Osasuna in week 29 of the Spanish La Liga. Real Madrid broke the deadlock with Vinicius Junior in the fourth minute but Osasuna leveled the match with Ante Budimir in the seventh minute at the El Sadar stadium.

Real Madrid took the lead when Dani Carvajal scored a goal in the 18th minute.

Brahim Diaz and Vinicius scored respectively in the 61st and 64th minutes for Real Madrid while Osasuna's İker Munoz produced a late goal as the match ended.

With the win, Real Madrid remained atop the Spanish top-tier with 72 points, Girona are second with 62 points and Barcelona, who have a match in hand are third with 61 points.

Osasuna are 11th with 36 points.

