Hakan Calhanoglu fires Inter Milan over Atalanta, Nerazzurri remain top of Italian Serie A

Inter Milan went two points clear at the top of the Serie A, thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez at Atalanta.

Inter Milan went two points clear at the top of the Serie A, thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez at Atalanta.

After the latest matches in the top five European leagues over the weekend, Inter Milan, Girona, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, and Nice are leading in their respective leagues.

Playing at Gewiss Stadium, Calhanoglu converted a penalty kick in the 40th minute to a goal and Lautaro Martinez scored another for Nerazzurri.

Napoli defeated Salernitana 2-0, while Juventus tasted a narrow win over Fiorentina and AC Milan suffered a 1-0 loss to Udinese.

Inter Milan are top of the Serie A with 28 points, followed by Juventus with 26, AC Milan with 22, and Napoli with 21.

Manchester City lead Premier League, Tottenham have game in hand

Manchester City cruised to a 6-1 victory over Bournemouth in a week-11 English Premier League match.

Jeremy Doku produced a goal and four assists in the huge win as the Sky Blues increased their points to 27.

Bruno Fernandes scored a stoppage-time goal in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Fulham.

The Red Devils are eighth in the league with 18 points.

Newcastle United faced off with Arsenal in the most anticipated game of the week on Saturday as Newcastle beat the Gunners.

Week 11 will end with a Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea clash on Monday.

Tottenham, who collected 26 points, are second with a game in hand, while Arsenal and Liverpool have 24 points each.

Girona at top of La Liga

Girona ascended to the summit of the Spanish top tier after Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at home by Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad with a late goal from Ronald Araujo as Ilkay Gundogan assisted him.

Girona beat Osasuna with a 4-2 score to jump to the top of La Liga with 31 points. Real Madrid are two points behind the leaders and Barcelona are third with 27 points.

Bayern Munich hammered Borussia Dortmund 4-0 as Harry Kane scored a hat-trick at Westfalen Stadium.

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen upset Hoffenheim 3-2 at an away match to increase their points to 28 on matchday 10.

Bayern Munich are two points behind Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are fourth with 21 points.

Paris Saint-Germain have a 3-0 win over Montpellier in the 11th week of Ligue 1. Leaders Nice upset Rennes 2-0, while Monaco beat Brest with the same score.

Nice are top of the French top tier with 25 points, Paris Saint-Germain are second with 24 points and Monaco are third with 23.

