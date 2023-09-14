Nottingham Forest left back Toffolo given suspended 5-month ban for breaching betting rules

Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo was given a suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules, the Football Association (FA) announced Wednesday.

Toffolo was given the suspended sentence "until the end of the 2024 season and fined £20,956 ($26,177), for misconduct under our betting rules," the FA said in a statement.

The English left-back committed the offences between 2014 and 2017 and an independent Regulatory Commission sanctioned him following a hearing, it added.

The 28-year-old recorded an assist in 21 matches for Nottingham Forest.