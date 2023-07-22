Haberler Football Kylian Mbappe left out of Paris St Germain’s pre-season tour

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s pre-season tour of Japan.

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's pre-season tour of Japan.

The squad that will accompany new boss Luis Enrique on the plane on Saturday was announced on Friday evening, with Mbappe's name conspicuous by its absence.

The France star revealed earlier this summer that he would not sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe added that he was planning to play for PSG during the forthcoming season to see out his deal but that would mean him leaving for free next summer.

Mbappe, who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, did play for PSG in a friendly against Le Havre on Friday, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 victory.

His 16-year-old brother Ethan is included in the touring squad along with star names like Neymar, whose future has also been the subject of speculation.

PSG will play matches against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Cerezo Osaka in Osaka next week before taking on Inter Milan in Tokyo on August 1 and South Korean side Jeonbuk Motors two days later.

