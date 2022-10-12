Haberler Football Chelsea claim 2-0 away win over AC Milan in Champions League

Chelsea secured a 2-0 away victory over AC Milan on Tuesday on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea secured a 2-0 away victory over AC Milan on Tuesday on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League.

AC Milan were down to 10 men after Fikayo Tomori was shown a straight red card in the 18th minute after bringing down Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Chelsea broke the deadlock with a penalty goal from Jorginho in the 21st minute at San Siro stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead with a close-range finish in the 34th minute, assisted by Mount.

In another Group E clash, Dinamo Zagreb were held to a 1-1 draw with Salzburg at Zagreb's Stadion Maksimir.

Chelsea jumped to the top of Group E, having seven points, while Salzburg are in second spot, one point behind the Blues.

AC Milan are third and Dinamo Zagreb are at the bottom of the group with four points each.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, who collected 10 points in Group F, and Manchester City, who have 10 points in Group G, progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Tuesday's results:

Group E

Dinamo Zagreb - Salzburg: 1-1

AC Milan - Chelsea: 0-2

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid: 1-1

Celtic - RB Leipzig: 0-2

Group G

Copenhagen - Manchester City: 0-0

Borussia Dortmund - Sevilla: 1-1

Group H

Maccabi Haifa - Juventus: 2-0

Paris Saint-Germain - Benfica: 1-1

