Man City complete comeback, Haaland scores against his ex-club Dortmund

Manchester City came back against Borussia Dortmund, beating them 2-1 in a UEFA Champions League match Wednesday as the English club's Norwegian star Erling Haaland scored against his former team.

Borussia Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham put his team ahead in the 56th minute at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

The home team scored consecutive goals to come back from a 1-0 deficit.

English defender John Stones fired outside the area to send the ball into the top corner as Manchester City leveled the match in the 80th minute.

Haaland, 22, a former Borussia Dortmund forward who currently plays for Manchester City, made an acrobatic finish in the area after a cross. The English club secured a 2-1 win in a Group G match.

Meanwhile, it was Haaland's 26th Champions League goal in 21 tournament appearances in total.

Manchester City have six points to lead Group G as they won their two matches.

Second-place Borussia Dortmund have three points.

Copenhagen and Sevilla have one point each after a 0-0 draw in Denmark.

Defending champions Real Madrid meanwhile earned a 2-0 win over Germany's RB Leipzig in a Group F match at home.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde and Spanish regular Marco Asensio were the scorers for Real Madrid.

Called the Whites, Real are leading the group with six points.

Shakhtar Donetsk have four points to come second.

Celtic bagged a point in two matches. Leipzig are at the bottom of Group F with no points.

Juventus lose at home

Juventus were handed their second consecutive loss in the Champions League after Benfica beat them 2-1 in Turin, Italy.

Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik scored an early goal for Juventus as the home team drew first blood.

But Benfica came back after Joao Mario and David Neres scored for the Portuguese club.

Last week, Juventus lost to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-1 in France.

PSG are leading Group H with six points. Benfica also have six points to chase the French team in the standings.

Juventus and Israel's Maccabi Haifa are yet to secure any points in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage.

Wednesday's results:

Group A

Rangers - Napoli: 0-3

Group E

Chelsea - Salzburg: 1-1

Group F

Real Madrid - RB Leipzig: 2-0

Group G

Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund: 2-1

Copenhagen - Sevilla: 0-0

Group H

Juventus - Benfica: 1-2

Maccabi Haifa - Paris Saint-Germain: 1-3