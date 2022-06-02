Argentina win CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, beating Italy 3-0

Argentina won the 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions (Finalissima) by beating Italy 3-0 in the final on Wednesday.

Lautaro Martinez drew the first blood with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's assist in the 28th minute at Wembley Stadium in London.

Angel Di Maria scored the second goal of the White and Sky Blues, while Martinez assisted this time in the 46th minute just before the end of the first half.

Paulo Dybala, who subbed-in in the second half, closed the scoresheet with his goal in minute 94 and the game ended 3-0.

This match also marked the last national team game of veteran Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Finalissima, which is the third edition of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions as a revival of the Artemio Franchi Cup, is a football match between the winning nations of the previous South American and European championships.

France and Argentina won the previous two Artemio Franchi Cups in 1985 and 1993, respectively.