26 arrested in London amid England-Scotland Euro 2020 match

Twenty-four people were arrested in on Friday under a policing operation for 's Euro 2020 match against old enemy Scotland at Wembley, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Met police said in the early hours of that a total of 26 people were arrested "under the policing operation for the football," for offences including public order, possession of an offensive weapon, drunk and disorderly and assault on an officer, whom police said suffered minor injuries.

Earlier the police force said that as of 10:30 pm (2130 GMT) 18 people had been arrested. "The majority of these were in central and in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium," it tweeted.

Police said that following the 0-0 draw at Wembley in London's north west, "a large crowd" formed in Leicester Square in the city centre.

The square was cleared as of about 1:15 am, the Met said, though "a small group remained in the nearby area. Officers stayed with them until they also dispersed."

On Friday, drew with rival Scotland in a game which spectacularly failed to live up to the hype.

