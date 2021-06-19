26 arrested in London amid England-Scotland Euro 2020 match

Earlier the police force said that as of 10:30 pm (2130 GMT) 18 people had been arrested. "The majority of these were in central London and in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium," it tweeted.
Police said that following the 0-0 draw at Wembley in London's north west, "a large crowd" formed in Leicester Square in the city centre.
The square was cleared as of about 1:15 am, the Met said, though "a small group remained in the nearby area. Officers stayed with them until they also dispersed."
On Friday, England drew with rival Scotland in a game which spectacularly failed to live up to the hype.