Fenerbahce beat Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0, take 1st win after 3 weeks

Czech left back Filip Novak scored the opening goal for Fenerbahce in Ulker Stadium.

In minute 10, Novak beat Yeni Malatyaspor's offside trap in the area to finish with a right-footed low shot.

Fenerbahce's Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute, finishing after dribbling into the Yeni Malatyaspor's box.

Pelkas' goal cemented Fenerbahce's home win.

Before Sunday's win against Yeni Malatyaspor in Istanbul, Fenerbahce previously lost against Gaziantep FK, and then drew with Besiktas and VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk.

Fourth-place Fenerbahce collected 32 points in 19 appearances as the Super Lig will reach midway after Monday's games.

Losing side Yeni Malatyaspor bottomed the standings with 15 points.

On Saturday, leaders Trabzonspor ended the league's first half with 46 points.

Sunday's results:

Caykur Rizespor - Gaziantep FK: 0-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 1-1

Goztepe - Adana Demirspor: 1-1

Fenerbahce - Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-0



Monday's fixtures:

Yukatel Kayserispor - Demir Grup Sivasspor</p>

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Besiktas