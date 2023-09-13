Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas renew Gedson Fernandes’ contract

Turkish football club Besiktas have renewed contract of Gedson Fernandes.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 13 Eylül 2023 Çarşamba 14:36
Besiktas renew Gedson Fernandes’ contract

Turkish football club Besiktas have renewed contract of Gedson Fernandes.

The Portuguese international will stay with the Trendyol Super Lig side until 2027.

"I am very happy to extend the contract. Being a part of Besiktas makes me proud," the 24-year-old said, adding: "I hope that my teammates and I will be successful in every competition this season. I am ready to give everything on the field for this."

Fernandes, who joined Besiktas in July 2022 and netted four times in 45 appearances, also bagged the 2018-19 Portuguese league title with Benfica.

