Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi retires from football

Former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder John Mikel Obi on Tuesday announced his retirement from football.

Former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder John Mikel Obi on Tuesday announced his retirement from football.

"There is a saying that 'all good things must come to an end', and for my professional football career, that day is today," Mikel said on Instagram.

"This is not goodbye, it's the start of another journey, another chapter of my life. I look forward to what the future holds and I hope you will walk with me. Thank you," the 35-year-old said.

Mikel played for Chelsea for 11 years to win the English Premier League twice, and the UEFA Champions League in 2012, which was the club's first.

He also helped Chelsea win the UEFA Europa League in 2013.

Mikel scored six goals and made 13 assists in 372 appearances for Chelsea in 2006-2017.

Separately, Mikel was a Nigeria midfielder when the team won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

He amassed 89 international caps for the Nigerian national team.

During his football career, Mikel played for England's Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Stoke City, and Chinese club Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, and lastly Kuwait SC.

He was a Trabzonspor player in the 2019-2020 season.


