Valencia Grand Prix to decide 2023 MotoGP champion

The MotoGP is heading into the final weekend of the 2023 season as the champion will be unveiled at the "Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana" (the Valencia Grand Prix) this weekend.

Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia and Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin are battling for this season's title.

The 20th and final race of the year will be held at the 4-kilometer (2.48-mile) Circuit Ricardo Tormo over 27 laps, and it will begin at 1400 GMT on Sunday, a day after the qualifying session, and the sprint race, where the champion would be revealed.

Reigning world champion Bagnaia of Italy is currently leading the standings with 437 points. His Spanish opponent, Martin, has 416 points to chase him.

Bagnaia needs a four-point lead over his title rival Martin after Saturday's sprint to clinch the 2023 championship; otherwise, Sunday's Grand Prix will decide the champion.

Riders' Championship Standings before Valencia GP:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy): 437 points

2. Jorge Martin (Spain): 416

3. Marco Bezzecchi (Italy): 326

4. Brad Binder (South Africa): 268

5. Johann Zarco (France): 204