Formula 1 to return to Mexico this weekend, Sergio Perez set for home race

Formula 1 will return to Mexico this weekend as Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez, the only Mexican driver in the competition, is set for a home race in Round 20 on Sunday.

Perez's Red Bull teammate Verstappen has already won the 2023 Formula 1 title after a sprint race in Qatar earlier in October.

Verstappen won the Formula 1 title for the third year in a row.

Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix will be held over 71 laps of the 4.3-kilometer (2.6-mile) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, and will start at 2000 GMT.

This season's champion Verstappen won 15 races, including the previous Grand Prix in the US on Oct. 22.

Perez won twice-the Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan Grands Prix in spring.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won in Singapore in September, his and Ferrari's sole victory this season.

In May, Formula 1 canceled the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, round six of the F1 2023 season, due to flooding in northern Italy.

The 23-round season will end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 26.

Red Bull have already won the 2023 constructors' title as the team dominated this season thanks to Verstappen's amazing performance.

Top 5 drivers of 2023 season

1. Max Verstappen (The Netherlands): 466 points

2. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 240

3. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 201

4. Fernando Alonso (Spain): 183

5. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 171

Constructor standings

1. Red Bull: 706

2. Mercedes: 344

3. Ferrari: 322

4. McLaren: 242

5. Aston Martin: 236