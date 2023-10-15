Haberler Other Victor Langellotti wins 6th stage of Tour of Türkiye

Victor Langellotti wins 6th stage of Tour of Türkiye

Victor Langellotti of Burgos BH team won the sixth stage of the 58th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Friday.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 15 Ekim 2023 Pazar 17:02
Victor Langellotti wins 6th stage of Tour of Türkiye

Victor Langellotti of Burgos BH team won the sixth stage of the 58th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Friday.

Monegasque cyclist came first in a 193.3-kilometer (119-mile ride, completing the stage between the Aegean resort towns of Bodrum and Selcuk in four hours, 46 minutes, and 34 seconds.

In the post-stage press conference, Langellotti said that winning a stage in the Presidential Tour of Türkiye is great, adding: "It's a very good feeling. I came here with the hope of winning when we decided with the team to come and race in Türkiye."

"I knew that this stage and this finish were good for my qualities. A short and pretty steep climb is perfect for me. We followed the plan of the team manager with Antonio Angulo in the breakaway and Mauro Aparicio attacking to make the race harder. I was set to finish the job in the final meters. The plan was perfectly executed. It's a bit unexpected but I enjoy it a lot," he said.

The sixth stage hosted 139 athletes from 24 teams, with Alex Lutsenko retaining the Turquoise jersey as general classification leader.

The event will continue on Saturday with a nearly 159.8-kilometer (98-mile) ride from Selcuk to Izmir.

Having started on Sunday from the district of Alanya — a picturesque town on the famed province of Antalya's Mediterranean coast — the race will come to an end in the metropolis of Istanbul on Oct. 15 after the cyclists travel eight days and 1,235 kilometers along the Turkish Riviera.

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, which is the only intercontinental bicycle tour in the world, will host four world tour teams, seven professional, 12 continental, and one national team.

The Turkish Cycling Federation has been organizing the tour, earlier known as the Marmara Tour, since 1963. It gained international status in 1965 and was brought under presidential authority in 1966.

Remaining tracks:

Stage 7: Selcuk - Manisa - Izmir (159.8 kilometers) (98 miles)

Stage 8: Istanbul - Sultanahmet (130.5 kilometers) (80 miles)

DİĞER
Sıla Türkoğlu'nun kilolu hali ortaya çıktı! İşte Sıla Türkoğlu'nun estetiksiz ve kilo vermeden önceki hali...
ABD'nin İsrail'e destek için gönderdiği uçak gemisi sonrası Türkiye'den Doğu Akdeniz'de NAVTEX hamlesi: Tatbikat yapacağız
Beşiktaş'ta futbolcular tarafını seçti!
F.Bahçe'ye müjde! İdmana çıktı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Axel Witsel retires from international football
Funeral for Italian volleyballer Julia Ituma held in Milan
CUMHURİYET BAYRAMI İKRAMİYESİ ÖDEME TARİHLERİ - 4A 4B 4C tahsis numarasına göre ödeme tarihleri
YDS ÇIKMIŞ SORULAR | 📝ÖSYM YDS çıkmış sorular ve cevap anahtarı PDF indir (İngilizce, Almanca, Arapça, Fransızca, Rusça)
YDS/2 NE ZAMAN 2023? | Yabancı Dil Sınavı ne zaman, hangi tarihte, saat kaçta?
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
UEFA'dan Meler ve Bitigen'e görev! UEFA'dan Meler ve Bitigen'e görev! 18:45
G.Saray'a Nilüfer Belediyespor engeli! G.Saray'a Nilüfer Belediyespor engeli! 18:38
Rangers'ta Philippe Clement dönemi! Rangers'ta Philippe Clement dönemi! 18:21
G.Saray İzmir'de mağlup! G.Saray İzmir'de mağlup! 18:11
B. Münih'e G.Saray maçı öncesi bir şok daha! B. Münih'e G.Saray maçı öncesi bir şok daha! 18:01
Türkiye - Letonya maçı saat kaçta? Türkiye - Letonya maçı saat kaçta? 16:34
Daha Eski
Kanser tedavisi gören Daum'un son durumu! Mezar taşında... Kanser tedavisi gören Daum'un son durumu! Mezar taşında... 16:24
Oliveira'nın yerine 2 aday! İşte o isimler Oliveira'nın yerine 2 aday! İşte o isimler 16:17
G.Saray Beşiktaş derbisi hazırlıklarını sürdürdü G.Saray Beşiktaş derbisi hazırlıklarını sürdürdü 15:43
Senegal - Kamerun maçı ne zaman? Senegal - Kamerun maçı ne zaman? 15:37
Guardiola onayı verdi! İşte F.Bahçe'nin yeni yıldızı Guardiola onayı verdi! İşte F.Bahçe'nin yeni yıldızı 10:40
İZLANDA LİHTENŞTAYN maçı hangi kanalda? İZLANDA LİHTENŞTAYN maçı hangi kanalda? 10:41