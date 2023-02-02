Haberler Other Mick Schumacher to be McLaren's reserve driver for 2023 season

Mick Schumacher to be McLaren's reserve driver for 2023 season

Germany's Mick Schumacher was appointed Wednesday as McLaren's reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Other Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 02 Şubat 2023 Perşembe 14:32
Mick Schumacher to be McLaren's reserve driver for 2023 season

Germany's Mick Schumacher was appointed Wednesday as McLaren's reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

"McLaren will be able to call on Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our arrangement with Mercedes. Welcome to the family, Mick," McLaren wrote on Twitter.

In December, Mercedes signed Schumacher, 23, to back up Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2023.

As per the arrangement, McLaren added Schumacher for a similar role.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been named the main drivers for McLaren in the 2023 campaign and Schumacher will be deputized if one is ineligible to drive.

The 23-year-old, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, competed for Haas F1 Team in 2021 and 2022.

The new Formula 1 season will start March 5 in Bahrain.

DİĞER
Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri: Mauro Icardi golünü attı, yaptığı sevinç kafaları karıştırdı! Olay yaratan aşk iddiası...
Meral Kaplan'ın evinde dehşet anları! Saunada patlama oldu annesi Ümit Kaplan ölümün eşiğinden döndü işte enkaza dönen evin görüntüsü
Beşiktaş'ın teklifine yanıt verdi! Fransız basını duyurdu
F.Bahçe'de Oosterwolde gelişmesi! Jesus...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Sabalenka subdues Rybakina to win maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open
3 years since the world lost NBA legend Kobe Bryant
💰DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU?
MANİSA TOKİ KURA ÇEKİLİŞ SONUÇLARI
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2023
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe'den Gustavo kararı! Flamengo... F.Bahçe'den Gustavo kararı! Flamengo... 15:16
Beşiktaş'ta Sivasspor mesaisi! Rachid Ghezzal... Beşiktaş'ta Sivasspor mesaisi! Rachid Ghezzal... 15:13
A.Demirspor - F.Bahçe maçı saat kaçta? A.Demirspor - F.Bahçe maçı saat kaçta? 15:10
ManU'dan orta saha takviyesi! ManU'dan orta saha takviyesi! 14:46
Cimbom Trabzonspor maçının hazırlıklarına başladı! Cimbom Trabzonspor maçının hazırlıklarına başladı! 14:36
Fransa'da yaprak dökümü! Bir isim daha bıraktı Fransa'da yaprak dökümü! Bir isim daha bıraktı 14:23
Daha Eski
Fırtına G.Saray maçının hazırlıklarına başladı! Fırtına G.Saray maçının hazırlıklarına başladı! 14:22
Samsunspor'dan Barış Alıcı hamlesi! Samsunspor'dan Barış Alıcı hamlesi! 14:17
UEFA'dan F.Bahçe paylaşımı! UEFA'dan F.Bahçe paylaşımı! 14:13
F.Bahçe'nin eski yıldızı Premier Lig'e dönüyor! F.Bahçe'nin eski yıldızı Premier Lig'e dönüyor! 14:10
Eroğlu: Hedefimiz Süper Lig Eroğlu: Hedefimiz Süper Lig 13:56
Emre Demir'e flaş öneri: Bunu F.Bahçe'de sakın yapma Emre Demir'e flaş öneri: Bunu F.Bahçe'de sakın yapma 13:10