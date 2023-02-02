Mick Schumacher to be McLaren's reserve driver for 2023 season

Germany's Mick Schumacher was appointed Wednesday as McLaren's reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

"McLaren will be able to call on Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our arrangement with Mercedes. Welcome to the family, Mick," McLaren wrote on Twitter.

In December, Mercedes signed Schumacher, 23, to back up Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2023.

As per the arrangement, McLaren added Schumacher for a similar role.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been named the main drivers for McLaren in the 2023 campaign and Schumacher will be deputized if one is ineligible to drive.

The 23-year-old, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, competed for Haas F1 Team in 2021 and 2022.

The new Formula 1 season will start March 5 in Bahrain.