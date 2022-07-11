Haberler Other Ferrari's Leclerc wins Austrian Grand Prix at Formula 1

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on Sunday won the Austrian Grand Prix to secure his third Formula One victory this season.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on Sunday won the Austrian Grand Prix to secure his third Formula One victory this season. Monegasque driver Leclerc finished the Round 11 of the season in one hour, 24 minutes and 24 seconds at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen came second, followed by Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes in the 71-lap race.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was out of the race due to engine failure. His car caught fire and he safely out it on lap 58.

"It was a really good race, the pace was there at the beginning, we had some good fights with Max, and the end was really difficult, I had some issues with the throttle, so it was very tricky ... I definitely needed that one, the last five races have been incredibly difficult for not just myself but for the team," Leclerc said following his victory in Austria.

Dutch driver Verstappen, who was the 2021 world champion, won six races this season and still leads the driver standings with 208 points.

Leclerc jumped to the second place, increasing his points to 170.

Verstappen's Mexican teammate Sergio Perez is third with 151 points.

The round 12 race, French Grand Prix, will be held at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet between July 22-24.

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 208 points

2. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 170

3. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 151

4. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 133

5. George Russell (Great Britain): 128

Constructors

1. Red Bull Racing: 359

2. Ferrari: 303

3. Mercedes: 237

4. McLaren: 81

5. Alpine Renault: 81


