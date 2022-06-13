Haberler Other Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen on Sunday won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to secure his fifth F1 victory this season.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen on Sunday won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to secure his fifth F1 victory this season.

The Dutch driver finished the eighth round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship in one hour, 34 minutes and 5 seconds at Baku City Circuit in Baku, the nation's capital.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez took second followed by George Russell for Mercedes, who came third in the 51-lap race.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both exited the race due to mechanical failures.

Currently boasting 150 points, Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the standings, while Perez with 129 points is in second place.

Leclerc is third with 116 points.

The next race of the 2022 F1 season will be held next Sunday in Montreal, Canada.

Top 5 drivers

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 150 points

2. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 129

3. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 116

4. George Russell (Great Britain): 99

5. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 83

Top 5 constructors

1. Red Bull: 279

2. Ferrari: 199

3. Mercedes: 161

4. McLaren: 65

5. Alpine Renault: 47


