Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi diagnosed with facial fracture to be ineligible 'for a while'

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi diagnosed with facial fracture to be ineligible 'for a while'

Galatasaray's Argentine star Mauro Icardi will be out of action "for a while" due to a facial injury sustained previously, the Turkish football club confirmed on Friday.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 05 Ocak 2024 Cuma 17:05
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi diagnosed with facial fracture to be ineligible 'for a while'

Galatasaray's Argentine star Mauro Icardi will be out of action "for a while" due to a facial injury sustained previously, the Turkish football club confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, Galatasaray said that Icardi, 30, was diagnosed with "fracture in his facial bones after a blow" during the Fenerbahce derby on Dec. 24, 2023, and following the ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat, and plastic surgery consultations he was decided "not to play for a while."

The same source added that after the 20th day of the trauma, Icardi's injury will be assessed, and he would be able to play with a face mask if necessary.

Icardi, a former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain forward, scored 17 goals and made six assists in 27 appearances this season.

After a season-long loan spell at Galatasaray, fan favorite Icardi joined the Istanbul powerhouse permanently in July.

Last season he helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig title.

DİĞER
Estetik bağımlısı Seda Sayan genç görünmek için her geçen gün sınırları zorluyor! Bu kez de sünnet derisiyle güzelleşti!
Başkan Erdoğan'dan 6 bin 992 polisin göreve başlaması ve bin 573 yeni aracın hizmete alım töreninde açıklamalar
Arsenal'den flaş hamle! F.Bahçeli yıldız...
F.Bahçe'ye Gustavo Henrique piyangosu!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Aslan'dan Kartal'a çalım! Anlaşma tamam
S SPORT PLUS CANLI İZLE
AUZEF SINAV GİRİŞ BELGESİ 2024 | AUZEF bitirme (final) sınavları giriş belgesi
Pendik'te sular ne zaman gelecek? (5 Ocak 2024)
Eyüpsultan'da sular ne zaman gelecek? (5 Ocak 2024)
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Arda Güler kadroya alındı! Arda Güler kadroya alındı! 17:16
F.Bahçe'de beklenmedik ayrılık! F.Bahçe'de beklenmedik ayrılık! 16:57
Gaziantep FK - Pendikspor | CANLI Gaziantep FK - Pendikspor | CANLI 16:55
Bandırmaspor'dan orta sahaya takviye! Bandırmaspor'dan orta sahaya takviye! 16:52
Anlaşma sağlandı! F.Bahçe'nin gözdesi Bayern'e Anlaşma sağlandı! F.Bahçe'nin gözdesi Bayern'e 16:48
Inter'e Kanadalı sağ bak! Inter'e Kanadalı sağ bak! 16:25
Daha Eski
Arsenal'den flaş hamle! F.Bahçeli yıldız... Arsenal'den flaş hamle! F.Bahçeli yıldız... 16:20
Bartuğ Elmaz sürprizi! Tuncay Şanlı açıkladı Bartuğ Elmaz sürprizi! Tuncay Şanlı açıkladı 15:54
Beşiktaş Kasımpaşa'yı konuk ediyor! Beşiktaş Kasımpaşa'yı konuk ediyor! 15:53
Arda Güler'i büyük tehlike bekliyor! Arda Güler'i büyük tehlike bekliyor! 15:50
Trabzonspor'un kadrosu açıklandı! Trabzonspor'un kadrosu açıklandı! 15:37
G.Saray'da Konya mesaisi sürüyor! G.Saray'da Konya mesaisi sürüyor! 15:22