Galatasaray salvage 3-3 draw at home against Manchester United in Champions League

Galatasaray staged a comeback in a 3-3 draw at home against Manchester United in week five of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Manchester United broke the deadlock when Alejandro Garnacho made a close-range finish in the 11th minute at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul.

After seven minutes, the Red Devils doubled the lead with a classy-long range goal from Bruno Fernandes.

Galatasaray narrowed the gap to one after Hakim Ziyech scored a goal from a free kick in the 29th minute.

In the 43th minute, Mauro Icardi found the net for the Istanbul club, but the referee's flag was raised.

Manchester United made the score 3-1 courtesy of a close-range finish from Scott Mctominay in the 55th minute.

Andre Onana's mistake led to Galatasaray scoring in the 63rd minute as Ziyech scored another mesmerizing free-kick goal.

Kerem Akturkoglu came off the bench to notch Galatasaray's third goal with a ferocious right-footed strike in the 71st minute. Ziyech added an assist to his two goals.

Bayern Munich settle for goalless draw with Copenhagen

Bayern Munich were held to a goalless draw with Copenhagen at the Allianz Arena in another Group A clash.

With these results, Bayern are atop the table with 13 points, while second-place Copenhagen and third-place Galatasaray have collected five points each so far.

Manchester United are at the bottom of Group A with four points.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS:

Galatasaray - Manchester United: 3-3

Arsenal - RC Lens: 6-0

Real Madrid - Napoli: 4-2

Bayern Munich - Copenhagen: 0-0

Benfica - Inter Milan: 3-3

Sevilla - PSV: 2-3

Real Sociedad - Salzburg: 0-0

Braga - Union Berlin : 1-1