Galatasaray salvage 3-3 draw at home against Manchester United in Champions League

Galatasaray staged a comeback in a 3-3 draw at home against Manchester United in week five of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Manchester United broke the deadlock when Alejandro Garnacho made a close-range finish in the 11th minute at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul.
After seven minutes, the Red Devils doubled the lead with a classy-long range goal from Bruno Fernandes.
Galatasaray narrowed the gap to one after Hakim Ziyech scored a goal from a free kick in the 29th minute.
In the 43th minute, Mauro Icardi found the net for the Istanbul club, but the referee's flag was raised.
Manchester United made the score 3-1 courtesy of a close-range finish from Scott Mctominay in the 55th minute.
Andre Onana's mistake led to Galatasaray scoring in the 63rd minute as Ziyech scored another mesmerizing free-kick goal.
Kerem Akturkoglu came off the bench to notch Galatasaray's third goal with a ferocious right-footed strike in the 71st minute. Ziyech added an assist to his two goals.
Bayern Munich settle for goalless draw with Copenhagen
Bayern Munich were held to a goalless draw with Copenhagen at the Allianz Arena in another Group A clash.
With these results, Bayern are atop the table with 13 points, while second-place Copenhagen and third-place Galatasaray have collected five points each so far.
Manchester United are at the bottom of Group A with four points.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS:
Galatasaray - Manchester United: 3-3
Arsenal - RC Lens: 6-0
Real Madrid - Napoli: 4-2
Bayern Munich - Copenhagen: 0-0
Benfica - Inter Milan: 3-3
Sevilla - PSV: 2-3
Real Sociedad - Salzburg: 0-0
Braga - Union Berlin : 1-1