Celtic appoint former Australian player Harry Kewell as first team coach

Australian Harry Kewell joined the Celtic's backroom staff as a first-team coach Friday.

Australian Harry Kewell joined the Celtic's backroom staff as a first-team coach Friday.

"Celtic Football Club has today announced that Australian football great, Harry Kewell is to be part of its coaching team, as he joins Ange's backroom staff as First Team Coach," the Scottish club said in a statement.

Kewell, 43, last worked for Barnet as a head coach before being sacked after five defeats and two draws in seven matches.

He also had managerial experience for English teams such as Oldham, Notts County and Crawley Town.

