Galatasaray out of UEFA Europa League tournament
21 Şubat 2019, Perşembe
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Galatasaray Haberleri out of tournament

out of tournament

Galatasaray out of UEFA Europa League tournament

advance to round of 16

Turkey's was eliminated from the tournament Thursday after losing to Portugal's 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 32 match.
In Lisbon, Benfica advanced to the round of 16 with a goalless draw against Galatasaray.
In the second-highest level football competition in Europe, Benfica had the advantage going into the match at home with a 2-1 win under their belt from their first-leg away match last Thursday in Istanbul.
The Lions are the only Turkish club to have won the UEFA Cup in 1999-2000 and the 2000 UEFA Super Cup, while Benfica won two European Cups in 1961 and 1962 and lost two Europa League finals in 2013 and 2014.
Galatasaray and Benfica were among the eight teams transferring from the UEFA Champions League group stage to the UEFA Europa League.
Benfica and Galatasaray are in second place in their respective national football leagues.

  1. 22.2.2019 02:14
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Galatasaray out of UEFA Europa League tournament haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.

BİZE ULAŞIN