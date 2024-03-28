Haberler Football Poland, Ukraine bag EURO 2024 tickets

Poland and Ukraine qualified Tuesday for the UEFA EURO 2024 finals, becoming the last two teams to secure their spots.

The Polish side shocked Wales, winning 5-4 on penalties in Cardiff.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved Wales' fifth penalty taken by Daniel James to take his nation to this summer's EURO in Germany.

Robert Lewandowski-led Poland will play against the Netherlands, Austria and France in EURO 2024 Group D, which is one of the competitive groups of the tournament.

Ukraine meanwhile beat Iceland 2-1 in Wroclaw, Poland to reach the EURO 2024 finals.

Albert Gudmundsson scored the opener for Iceland, but Ukraine came back in the second half after Viktor Tsyhankov and Mykhailo Mudryk put the ball into Iceland's net.

Ukraine joined Belgium, Slovakia and Romania in Group E.

Earlier Tuesday, Georgia earned a spot at EURO 2024 after beating Greece 4-2 on penalties.

Georgia will play against Türkiye, Portugal and the Czech Republic in Group F.

The EURO 2024 will kick off with the Germany vs. Scotland match on June 14 at Munich's Allianz Arena.

EURO 2024 GROUPS

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: England, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia

Group D: France, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland

Group E: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

Group F: Portugal, Türkiye, Czech Republic, Georgia

