Real Madrid, Manchester City advance to Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid and Manchester City advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Neither team was able to produce a goal in the first half, but Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior broke the deadlock with a close-range finish in the 65th minute at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Willi Orban leveled the game with a header in the 68th minute for RB Leipzig and Real Madrid moved to the next stage with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Real Madrid had claimed a narrow win in the first leg in Germany.

In another Wednesday clash, Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland each scored for Manchester City, while Copenhagen's only goal came from Mohamed Elyounoussi at Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues booked a quarterfinal spot with a 6-2 aggregate win.

Manchester City defeated Copenhagen 3-1 in the first leg in Denmark.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain qualified for the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draws will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on March 15.

The Round of 16 will end on March 12-13.

Last 16 second-leg Fixtures:

March 12:

Arsenal - Porto (0-1)*

Barcelona - Napoli (1-1)*

March 13:

Atletico Madrid - Inter Milan (0-1)*

Borussia Dortmund - PSV Eindhoven (1-1)*

