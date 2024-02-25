Haberler Football Honduras striker Elis in hospital after serious head injury

Honduras striker Alberth Elis remained in hospital on Sunday, according to media reports, after being put into a coma following a serious head injury during Bordeaux's Ligue 2 match against Guingamp.

Honduras striker Alberth Elis remained in hospital on Sunday, according to media reports, after being put into a coma following a serious head injury during Bordeaux's Ligue 2 match against Guingamp.

The 28-year-old player underwent successful surgery on Saturday night after being placed in the induced coma, according to the press in France and Honduras.

Bordeaux has not confirmed this information, citing medical confidentiality.

Elis was knocked unconscious just 40 seconds into the game when he met a cross and collided with the head of Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis.

Although Gomis recovered quickly, Elis was treated for several minutes before being evacuated.

Elis, nicknamed "La Panterita" ("Little Panther"), made his name with Houston in the MLS before moving to Europe in 2020 when he joined Portuguese side Boavista. He moved to Bordeaux in 2021.

Since making his international debut in 2014, Elis has won 64 caps for Honduras, scoring 13 goals.

Bordeaux went on to beat Guingamp 1-0 with Bordeaux midfielder Gaetan Weissbeck saying: "We are dedicating this win to Alberth Elis".

Saturday's incident puts the spotlight on how head injuries are dealt with in football.

"Last season there were 25 head injuries from more than 800 professional games in France, that's one for every 50 to 60 matches," the French football federatioin's medical director Emmanuel Orhant told AFP.

He added: "This season we've had five (head injuries), that's one in 80 games.

"In rugby's Top 14 there is a head injury every two matches. So there aren't many situations of this nature in football but that's no reason not to take this problem seriously."

