Bayern Munich's winter signing Sacha Boey sidelined with severe hamstring tear

Bayern Munich's winter signing Sacha Boey has suffered a severe hamstring tear, leaving him sidelined for several weeks, the German club confirmed on Friday.

"FC Bayern will be without Sacha Boey for the coming weeks after the 23-year-old January arrival suffered a large tear in his left hamstring in training," the German Bundesliga title contenders said in a statement.

On Jan. 28, French right-back Boey, 23, was signed from Türkiye's Galatasaray for €30 million (at least $32.5 million) plus add-ons.

Boey has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2028.

This season Bayern Munich have been troubled by injuries.

Many regulars such as left-back Alphonso Davies, central midfielder Konrad Laimer, and wingers Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry faced injuries in previous weeks.