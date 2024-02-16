Haberler Football South Korea manager Klinsmann dismissed after Asian Cup semifinal exit

South Korea parted ways with manager Jurgen Klinsmann after an Asian Cup semifinal exit, the Korea Football Association (KFA) confirmed on Friday.

South Korea parted ways with manager Jurgen Klinsmann after an Asian Cup semifinal exit, the Korea Football Association (KFA) confirmed on Friday.

"The KFA has decided to change the national head coach following a comprehensive review," Chung Mong-gyu, Korea Football Association's president, said in a statement.

"Coach Klinsmann failed to demonstrate the coaching ability and leadership that we expect from a coach of the Korean national team, such as game management, player management, and work attitude that lead to the national team's competitiveness," he added.

Klinsmann, whose contract was due to run until after the 2026 World Cup with South Korea previously served as a manager for the USA, Germany, Bayern Munich, and Hertha Berlin.

In his playing career, Klinsmann made appearances for several European clubs, including Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern Munich.

He was also part of the Germany that won the 1990 FIFA World Cup and the 1996 UEFA European Championship.

South Korea have been eliminated from the Asia Cup after losing to Jordan 2-0 in the semifinal earlier this month.

The 59-year-old German had been appointed South Korea's head coach in February last year.

