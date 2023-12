Isco Alarcon renewed his contract with the Spanish La Liga side, Real Betis announced on Thursday.

The Spaniard will stay with Betis until June 2027, according to a statement.

Isco, who joined Betis in July 2023, bagged five UEFA Champions League, four FIFA Club World Cup, and three Spanish La Liga titles with his former club, Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old has netted three goals and made four assists in 24 appearances for Real Betis.