Haberler Football Bayern Munich's match against Union Berlin postponed due to bad weather

Bayern Munich's match against Union Berlin postponed due to bad weather

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been postponed due to heavy snow.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 03 Aralık 2023 Pazar 14:32
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Bayern Munich's match against Union Berlin postponed due to bad weather

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been postponed due to heavy snow.

"The snowfall is also not forecast to end until Saturday evening. Even if it had been possible to get the pitch at the Allianz Arena in a condition that would have allowed the match to go ahead by the afternoon, safety risks and the traffic situation made cancellation unavoidable," Bayern Munich said in a statement.

"Snow falling from the roof at the Allianz Arena poses an incalculable risk for spectators. In addition, it is almost impossible to get to the stadium," it added.

The Bavarians also said the tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled match.

Bayern Munich are two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, having 32 points and Union Berlin are bottom of standings with seven points in 12 Bundesliga matches.

DİĞER
Aslı Enver kızının uçağa bindiği anları paylaştı! Eşi Berkin Gökbudak'ın yorumu hayran bıraktı
CHP'li Bülent Kerimoğlu 'ön seçimden kaçıyor' deyip İmamoğlu'na sert daldı! Akşener'e 'şantajcı' dedi: İYİ Parti ile asla ittifak yok
Evinde 'Paşa' gibi!
Icardi tanınmaz halde! Sakatlığı sonrası...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw unveiled
English football star Harry Kane shines bright in German Bundesliga
İSTANBUL BARAJLARI SON DURUM
3 ARALIK 2023 İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ | İstanbul namaz vakitleri ve ezan saatleri
trt spor izle - TRT SPOR CANLI İZLE
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Manisa FK Altay'ı rahat geçti! Manisa FK Altay'ı rahat geçti! 15:50
Trabzonspor'dan taraftara hamsi ikramı! Trabzonspor'dan taraftara hamsi ikramı! 15:48
Galatasaray - Yukatel Adana Demirspor maçı saat kaçta? Galatasaray - Yukatel Adana Demirspor maçı saat kaçta? 15:41
Bakasetas neden yok? Abdullah Avcı açıkladı Bakasetas neden yok? Abdullah Avcı açıkladı 15:38
Evinde 'Paşa' gibi! Evinde 'Paşa' gibi! 15:31
Ankaragücü - Beşiktaş maçının VAR'ı belli oldu! Ankaragücü - Beşiktaş maçının VAR'ı belli oldu! 12:41
Daha Eski
Torino - Atalanta maçı ne zaman? Torino - Atalanta maçı ne zaman? 12:43
Trabzonspor - Kayserispor maçının VAR'ı belli oldu! Trabzonspor - Kayserispor maçının VAR'ı belli oldu! 12:44
Icardi tanınmaz halde! Sakatlığı sonrası... Icardi tanınmaz halde! Sakatlığı sonrası... 13:20
Beşiktaş Ayos - Galatasaray Daikin maçı saat kaçta? Beşiktaş Ayos - Galatasaray Daikin maçı saat kaçta? 13:21
Gbamin Trabzonspor'a açtığı davayı kaybetti! Gbamin Trabzonspor'a açtığı davayı kaybetti! 13:23
Trabzonspor - Kayserispor maçı ne zaman? Trabzonspor - Kayserispor maçı ne zaman? 13:33