Bayern Munich's match against Union Berlin postponed due to bad weather

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been postponed due to heavy snow.

"The snowfall is also not forecast to end until Saturday evening. Even if it had been possible to get the pitch at the Allianz Arena in a condition that would have allowed the match to go ahead by the afternoon, safety risks and the traffic situation made cancellation unavoidable," Bayern Munich said in a statement.

"Snow falling from the roof at the Allianz Arena poses an incalculable risk for spectators. In addition, it is almost impossible to get to the stadium," it added.

The Bavarians also said the tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled match.

Bayern Munich are two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, having 32 points and Union Berlin are bottom of standings with seven points in 12 Bundesliga matches.