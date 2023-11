Italian Serie A leaders Inter Milan settled for a 1-1 draw with runners-up Juventus on Sunday.

The Bianconeri's Dusan Vlahovic brought the lead to the hosts in the 27th minute at Allianz Stadium. The Nerazzuri quickly responded as they leveled the score with Lautaro Martinez just six minutes later.

Inter retained their top spot in the table with 32 points while Juventus have kept up the chase with 30 points in second spot.