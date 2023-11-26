Haberler Football Manchester City draw 1-1 with Liverpool in Premier League clash

Manchester City drew 1-1 with Liverpool in a English Premier League clash on Saturday.

Manchester City drew 1-1 with Liverpool in a English Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Citizens' Norwegian star Erling Haaland netted the first goal of the game with a well-placed shot to the bottom right corner in the 27th minute at Etihad Stadium.

The goal made Haaland the fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals. The previous record was held by Manchester United player Andrew Cole with 65 games.

The Manchester side could not hold on to their vital lead until the very end, as Liverpool's full back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the equalizer in the 80th minute.

With several promising scoring chances wasted for the both sides, the game ended with a 1-1 draw.

Manchester City keep their top spot with 29 points, while Liverpool are in the second spot with just one point behind from the leaders. Arsenal follow both with 27 points and one more game to play.

