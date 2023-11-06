Haberler Football Arsenal back manager's complaints about VAR in Newcastle game

Arsenal is backing club manager Mikel Arteta's complaints about the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions in a Saturday English Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The Gunners lost to Newcastle away at St James' Park 1-0 with a goal checked by VAR multiple times.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Arteta called the goal's allowance "an absolute disgrace" and stated his disbelief that the goal was given by the VAR.

"Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening," the London club said on Sunday.

"We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands," Arsenal added.

The incident followed a similar VAR controversy in October in a Liverpool-Tottenham match. After that game, the governing body for England's referees said new guidelines would be developed to improve communication between referees and the VAR team.

Arsenal also said they acknowledged the huge effort and performance from the players and traveling supporters at St James' Park.

Arsenal placed third with 24 points, while Newcastle is in the number six spot with 20 points in the league standings.

