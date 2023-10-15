Haberler Football Italy beat Malta 4-0 in EURO 2024 Qualifiers

Italy beat Malta 4-0 in EURO 2024 Qualifiers

Italy beat Malta 4-0 in a 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Qualifiers group stage match Saturday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 15 Ekim 2023 Pazar 16:58
Italy beat Malta 4-0 in EURO 2024 Qualifiers

Italy beat Malta 4-0 in a 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Qualifiers group stage match Saturday.

Giacomo Bonaventura scored in the 23rd minute before Domenico Berardi netted twice in the 46th and 64th minute at Stadio San Nicola in Bari.

Davide Frattesi's late goal in the 93rd minute helped secure the win.

Italy managed to pass Ukraine with a goal difference, as both teams have 10 points, and climbed to the second spot, behind England with 13 points, in Group C.

Saturday's EURO 2024 Qualifiers results:

Ukraine-North Macedonia: 2-0

Northern Ireland-San Marino: 3-0

Bulgaria-Lithuania: 0-2

Slovenia-Finland: 3-0

Italy-Malta: 4-0

Hungary-Serbia: 2-1

Denmark-Kazakhstan: 3-1

DİĞER
Babası Metin Akpınar'ın açıklamasına öfkelenen Duygu Nebioğlu'ndan şok sözler! ‘Her şeyi anlattığımda sanat tarihinin kaybı çok büyük olur’
ABD'nin İsrail'e destek için gönderdiği uçak gemisi sonrası Türkiye'den Doğu Akdeniz'de NAVTEX hamlesi: Tatbikat yapacağız
Beşiktaş'ta futbolcular tarafını seçti!
F.Bahçe'ye müjde! İdmana çıktı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
France, Belgium, Portugal guaranteed to take part in EURO 2024
Rooney joins Birmingham City as manager
CUMHURİYET BAYRAMI İKRAMİYESİ ÖDEME TARİHLERİ - 4A 4B 4C tahsis numarasına göre ödeme tarihleri
YDS ÇIKMIŞ SORULAR | 📝ÖSYM YDS çıkmış sorular ve cevap anahtarı PDF indir (İngilizce, Almanca, Arapça, Fransızca, Rusça)
YDS/2 NE ZAMAN 2023? | Yabancı Dil Sınavı ne zaman, hangi tarihte, saat kaçta?
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
UEFA'dan Meler ve Bitigen'e görev! UEFA'dan Meler ve Bitigen'e görev! 18:45
G.Saray'a Nilüfer Belediyespor engeli! G.Saray'a Nilüfer Belediyespor engeli! 18:38
Rangers'ta Philippe Clement dönemi! Rangers'ta Philippe Clement dönemi! 18:21
G.Saray İzmir'de mağlup! G.Saray İzmir'de mağlup! 18:11
B. Münih'e G.Saray maçı öncesi bir şok daha! B. Münih'e G.Saray maçı öncesi bir şok daha! 18:01
Türkiye - Letonya maçı saat kaçta? Türkiye - Letonya maçı saat kaçta? 16:34
Daha Eski
Kanser tedavisi gören Daum'un son durumu! Mezar taşında... Kanser tedavisi gören Daum'un son durumu! Mezar taşında... 16:24
Oliveira'nın yerine 2 aday! İşte o isimler Oliveira'nın yerine 2 aday! İşte o isimler 16:17
G.Saray Beşiktaş derbisi hazırlıklarını sürdürdü G.Saray Beşiktaş derbisi hazırlıklarını sürdürdü 15:43
Senegal - Kamerun maçı ne zaman? Senegal - Kamerun maçı ne zaman? 15:37
Guardiola onayı verdi! İşte F.Bahçe'nin yeni yıldızı Guardiola onayı verdi! İşte F.Bahçe'nin yeni yıldızı 10:40
İZLANDA LİHTENŞTAYN maçı hangi kanalda? İZLANDA LİHTENŞTAYN maçı hangi kanalda? 10:41