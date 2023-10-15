Italy beat Malta 4-0 in EURO 2024 Qualifiers

Italy beat Malta 4-0 in a 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Qualifiers group stage match Saturday.

Giacomo Bonaventura scored in the 23rd minute before Domenico Berardi netted twice in the 46th and 64th minute at Stadio San Nicola in Bari.

Davide Frattesi's late goal in the 93rd minute helped secure the win.

Italy managed to pass Ukraine with a goal difference, as both teams have 10 points, and climbed to the second spot, behind England with 13 points, in Group C.

Saturday's EURO 2024 Qualifiers results:

Ukraine-North Macedonia: 2-0

Northern Ireland-San Marino: 3-0

Bulgaria-Lithuania: 0-2

Slovenia-Finland: 3-0

Italy-Malta: 4-0

Hungary-Serbia: 2-1

Denmark-Kazakhstan: 3-1