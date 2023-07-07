Real Madrid welcome young Turkish phenom Arda Guler

Presenting its new signing Arda Guler to the media, Real Madrid on Friday held an official welcoming ceremony for the 18-year-old Turkish superstar.

At the event, Guler said he wants to leave a real mark on the world-famous Spanish side. "First of all, thanks to my family and Madrid. I also want to be a legend at Real Madrid. Thank you for everything."

The Spanish powerhouse's President Florentino Perez heaped praise on Guler in his speech, saying Guler's skills and character had impressed the entire world.

"We can make history together," Perez added.

"Türkiye is also proud of you, Arda. Together, we will elevate your career. You'll find fans who will support you in every way possible at the Bernabeu Stadium. Together with your talents, we will add strength to our strength. We will find a way to win the Champions League again," he said.

The 18-year-old Turkish talent will wear the number 24 jersey at Real Madrid.

'GREAT RESPECT' FOR MADRID'S MANAGER

On Friday afternoon, Guler sat down for his first press conference in Spain.

Guler said that Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's manager, contacted him by phone as soon as the summer transfer window started and "told me what positions he could play me in. This was very important to me. I have great respect for him."

Guler went on to say that if Real Madrid gives anyone the chance to play with it, no one could turn them down.

"Luka Modric is one of the best midfielders in the world, I think, and I will learn a lot from him," he said, rattling off the names of some of the club's famous players, present and past.

"Everyone knows Cristiano Ronaldo. Zinedine Zidane, Guti were very important names in this club. I want to be one of them too."

Istanbul club Fenerbahce, Guler's home until this week, said that Real Madrid would pay a €20 million ($21.7 million) transfer fee for Guler.

In addition, "a maximum bonus of €10 million ($10.8 million) will be paid to Fenerbahce by Real Madrid CF, depending on the performance of the player," the Turkish club added.

Also, if Guler moves from Real Madrid to another team, Fenerbahce will receive a 20% share from the next sale.

On Thursday, the Turkish international bid farewell to Fenerbahce on Instagram, saying: "It's time to say goodbye to Fenerbahce, where I had the best days of my life."

Guler produced six goals and claimed seven assists last season in 35 matches for Fenerbahce, which came second in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

The 18-year-old also helped Fenerbahce win the 2022-23 Turkish Cup.