Di Maria's return to Benfica almost done

Argentina's World Cup winner Angel Di Maria is close to sealing a return to Benfica.

Argentina's World Cup winner Angel Di Maria is close to sealing a return to Benfica.

The 35-year-old's new club is set to be announced on Friday, Portuguese football publication A Bola reported on Thursday.

Di Maria, whose contract is ending at Juventus, is set to sign a one-year deal plus a one-year option with Roger Schmidt's Portuguese champions.

Di Maria, who started his career at Rosario Central in Argentina, was previously at the twice European champions from 2007 to 2010 before moving to Real Madrid.

He later played for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Fellow Argentinian Nicolas Otamendi remaining at Benfica until 2025 has played a role in the decision, the report said, as well as Di Maria's family having fond memories of the Portuguese capital.

