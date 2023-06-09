UEFA Champions Festival takes place in Istanbul for UCL Final week

Football enthusiasts are expected to arrive in Istanbul for the Champions League Final as UEFA set up special fan zones to welcome thousands of football fans from Thursday to Sunday.

Mehmet Buyukeksi, president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), and UEFA Champions League Final ambassador Hamit Altintop attended the UEFA Champions Festival opening ceremony.

Buyukeksi said that making the cup even more important, Manchester City's Turkish descent captain Ilkay Gundogan and Inter Milan's captain Hakan Calhanoglu) is also the captain of Türkiye.

"Whoever wins, this trophy will rise in the hands of a Turkish captain. We are proud of both. What we have to do is applaud them."

Altintop said he feels the excitement from the Champions League Final, adding, "This is the best finale in the world."

"I believe it will be a source of motivation for future generations. It is very valuable to host the best teams in the world and witness this final. I hope it will be a beautiful, exciting final like 2005 and football will win.

Buyukeksi also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would receive UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Saturday.

FESTIVAL TO END ON SUNDAY

The prestigious trophy will be on full display under the iconic star ball dome, where visitors can enjoy a unique experience with the most sought-after prize in club football from Thursday, June, until the trophy departs for the stadium on Saturday.

The Champions Festival will conclude on Sunday with an earthquake benefit concert on the main stage with special guests.

The Ataturk Olympic stadium accommodates around 72,000 people, but authorities are expecting other spectators from Italy and England who follow the final in the metropolis.

A special zone was set up at the Yenikapi Event Space, Fatih district, where all fans without tickets can watch the match on giant screens.

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter will take place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium at 1900 GMT on Saturday.

