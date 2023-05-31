Pep Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been named the Manager of the Season.

"I'm delighted, it's an incredible honor. I promise you next season we will be there to fight again to dignify this league as much as possible," the Premier League website quoted Guardiola as saying.

Guardiola clinched the award for the fourth time. He also won the award after title-winning campaigns in 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2020/21.

He is now in second place for the most Manager of the Season awards, only behind Sir Alex Ferguson who claimed it 11 times.

The Sky Blues have lifted the Premier League Trophy seven times, including five under the helm of Guardiola.

The 52-year-old Spaniard has the chance to lead the City to a historic treble.

Manchester City will face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in a FA Cup final on Saturday, before meeting Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10.

The clash will be the first FA Cup final between the two Manchester clubs in the domestic football events' 151-year history.