Alexandre Pato returns to his former club Sao Paulo

Alexandre Pato returned to his former team, Sao Paulo, the Brazilian club announced Friday.

Alexandre Pato returned to his former team, Sao Paulo, the Brazilian club announced Friday.

The Brazilian striker's third spell with the team will go on until Dec. 31, 2023.

The 33-year-old recently has anterior cruciate ligament surgery to his right knee and his return is currently unknown.

"The motivation is always the same. I have to thank Sao Paulo. It has something different in my football career," Pato said about the move.

Pato played for several European clubs including AC Milan and Chelsea.

He won the 2011 Italian Serie A title with Milan and the 2006 FIFA Club World Cup with the Brazilian club Internacional.

Pato netted 10 goals in 27 appearances for Brazil, where he helped the national team win 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup.

