Haberler Football Manchester City manager encourages donations for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Manchester City manager encourages donations for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for helping the people affected by last month's earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 01 Nisan 2023 Cumartesi 14:39
Manchester City manager encourages donations for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for helping the people affected by last month's earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Guardiola, 52, took part in the "shoulder-to-shoulder" fundraising campaign, organized by Türkiye's Youth and Sports Ministry, the Turkish Football Federation, the Turkish Union of Clubs, and beIN Media Group.

"On behalf of Manchester City, we want to send for this tragedy in Türkiye and Syria, for all the people there," Guardiola said in a video message posted on Twitter by the Turkish Football Federation.

"Please if you have something to donate, to make any gesture count, just do it. We will do it on behalf of Manchester City. Hopefully, everyone can do the same," Guardiola added.

The campaign aims to aid quake victims and is taking place until June 15 under the leadership of the Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Turkish Football Federation, the Super Lig Clubs Association Foundation and beIN Media Group.

Famous sports figures participated in the campaign such as European Club Association Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Kylian Mbappe, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Ruud Gullit, Mikel Arteta, Arsene Wenger, and Reece James.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck 11 Turkish provinces -- Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa. The quakes claimed more than 50,000 lives.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating earthquakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

DİĞER
Trabzonspor Kayserispor maçı canlı izle | beIN SPORTS 1 canlı izle ekranı ile Spor Toto Süper Lig Trabzonspor Kayserispor maçı canlı yayın izle
ÖZEL | Napoli'nin gözü yine Süper Lig'de! Kim yerine o gelecek
Aslan'dan Kongolu yıldıza yakın takip!
Real Madrid'den G.Saray'a geliyor!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Inter's Calhanoglu a doubt for Benfica quarter-final with injury
Portugal hammer Luxembourg 6-0 in EURO 2024 qualifiers
ESENLER TOKİ KURA ÇEKİMİ CANLI İZLE 📌
ARNAVUTKÖY TOKİ KURA ÇEKİMİ CANLI İZLE 📌
BAŞAKŞEHİR TOKİ KURA ÇEKİMİ CANLI İZLE 📌
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Orhan Ak: Avrupa'da olmak zorundayız! Orhan Ak: Avrupa'da olmak zorundayız! 15:42
Göztepe Denizli'den 3 puanla çıktı! Göztepe Denizli'den 3 puanla çıktı! 15:35
Fırtına'dan pilot takım anlaşması! Fırtına'dan pilot takım anlaşması! 15:27
Beşiktaş Emlakjet Ankara'da kayıp! Beşiktaş Emlakjet Ankara'da kayıp! 15:23
F.Bahçe seride 1-0 öne geçti! F.Bahçe seride 1-0 öne geçti! 15:00
Bayern Münih - Dortmund maçı saat kaçta? Bayern Münih - Dortmund maçı saat kaçta? 14:55
Daha Eski
Schalke 04 - Bayer Leverkusen maçı saat kaçta? Schalke 04 - Bayer Leverkusen maçı saat kaçta? 14:38
THY Avrupa Ligi'nde haftanın MVP's Walkup! THY Avrupa Ligi'nde haftanın MVP's Walkup! 14:35
Wolfsburg - Augsburg maçı saat kaçta? Wolfsburg - Augsburg maçı saat kaçta? 14:33
Freiburg - Hertha Berlin maçı saat kaçta? Freiburg - Hertha Berlin maçı saat kaçta? 14:29
Union Berlin - Stuttgart maçı saat kaçta? Union Berlin - Stuttgart maçı saat kaçta? 14:24
RB Leipzig - Mainz 05 maçı saat kaçta? RB Leipzig - Mainz 05 maçı saat kaçta? 14:19