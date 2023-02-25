Haberler Football Marcelo returns to boyhood club, Fluminese

Marcelo announced Friday, his return to his boyhood club, Fluminese.

The former Real Madrid left back joined the Brazilian side, leaving Greek club Olympiacos.

Marcelo. 34, signed a contract until December 2024, with an option to renew until the end of 2025.

"It's even difficult to express the meaning that this moment represents for me. I've been dreaming of returning to my origins for many years, to the team that trained me and taught me what I know about football," he said.

Marcelo, who played for Real Madrid from 2007 - 2022, is a decorated player. He won five UEFA Champions League trophies, six Spanish La Liga titles and four FIFA Club World Cups with Los Merengues.

He also win the 2013 Confederations Cup with Brazil, where he scored six goals in 58 caps.

