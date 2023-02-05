Ivorian forward Haller scores his 1st Borussia Dortmund goal on World Cancer Day

Ivorian forward Sebastien Haller, who beat testicular cancer to return to football, scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, which is World Cancer Day.

The 28-year-old scored a close range header against Freiburg in a German Bundesliga match that Borussia Dortmund won 5-1 at their home Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund signed Haller from Dutch club Ajax last July.

The same month, a tumor was discovered in Haller's testicles and he was sidelined for several months after undergoing testicular tumor surgery.

After the surgery, Haller underwent a chemotherapeutic treatment.

He returned to the game in January.

World Cancer Day, observed annually on Feb. 4, aims to raise awareness about the deadly disease and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

Haller, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, and Giovanni Reyna scored for Borussia Dortmund to contribute to the extravagant 5-1 win over Freiburg. Lucas Holer was the scorer for the visitors.

Title contenders Borussia Dortmund have 37 points in 19 matches to be in the Bundesliga's third spot. Sixth-placed Freiburg have 34 points after the away loss.

Union Berlin are on the lead with 39 points. The club from the German capital beat Mainz 2-1 on Saturday.

Bayern Munich have 37 points to be in the second position.