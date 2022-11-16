Most memorable moments at World Cups: Tragedies, trickeries, shock defeats

Millions are expected to watch the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup to glimpse momentous highlights for football fans that previous editions of the tournament have produced.

With the 29-day football showpiece now just a few days away, here is a look at unforgettable moments in World Cup history.

Diego Armando Maradona's hand of God was one of the greatest scenes in the World Cup.

In the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal match against England, Maradona flicked the ball with his hand over England's goalkeeper Peter Shilton and into the net in that game, though the referee was unable to notice his trick.

Maradona later said the goal was scored "a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God."

That same game witnessed another goal by the Argentine legend that was also ranked as one of the top historic events in the World Cup.

Four minutes after netting the first, Maradona made a run from his own half, storming past five English players to make a shot that the goalkeeper conceded.

Following the 2-1 win over the Three Lions, the Albicelestes marched on to the semifinals in Mexico.

Maradona faces ban after positive drug test at USA '94

Eight years later, however, Maradona would be barred from the 1994 World Cup in the US after Argentina's second group stage game.

He had tested positive for using the banned drug ephedrine, leading to the legendary player losing his visa and never setting foot in the US again after he was ousted from the World Cup tournament.

Maradona denied the allegations that he had taken the drug intentionally, saying that the test result was due to a decongestant that he used.

"They cut off my legs," he said.

Zidane's headbutt on Materazzi

In his final appearance before retirement, legendary French midfielder Zinedine Zidane was shown a straight red for headbutting Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final, a game France lost on penalties.

As he was sent off the pitch, Zidane had taken a total of four yellow cards and two reds in 12 World Cup clashes.

Colombia's Andres Escobar killed

In one of the darkest moments of football history, Colombia's Andres Escobar was shot on July 2, 1994.

Escobar, who served as the captain and a defender in the national team, was murdered 10 days after he netted an own goal in a match against the US that resulted in a 2-1 loss during the group stage, contributing to Colombia's exit from the event.

Les Bleus' 2022 World Cup exit

In the 2002 World Cup, France faced two-time winners Uruguay and Denmark, as well as debutants Senegal.

Les Bleus failed to progress past the group stage, scoring not even a single goal.

The Senegalese team's success produced one of the biggest disappointments for the defending champions in World Cup history, when they tasted a 1-0 win against France in the opening game with a goal from El-Hadji Diouf.

Senegal, one of the event's most famous giant killers, went on to reach the quarterfinals.

Türkiye, however, would beat Senegal to qualify for the semifinals, thanks to a golden goal by Ilhan Mansiz.

Switzerland depart 2006 Germany without conceding

Switzerland became the first national team ever to exit without conceding a goal during the group stage, winning Group G with seven points at the 2006 World Cup that Germany was hosting.

But, Ukraine upset the Swiss team with a 3-0 on penalties in the round of 16 clash.

Switzerland also became the first team in the history of World Cup shootouts not to score a single spot-kick.

Vuvuzela

First catching the attention of the global community in the 2009 Confederations Cup, the "vuvuzelas" became popular during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The musical instrument became the center of controversy as players asked FIFA to ban its use during games due to the noise it produced.

FIFA finally conceded, banning fans from bringing vuvuzelas into stadiums for tournaments.

Brazil humiliated in front of fans with 1-7 loss to Germany

Brazil's 1-7 loss to Germany on their home soil is arguably one of the most crushing defeats in World Cup history.

Andre Horst Schurrle (2), Toni Kross (2), Miroslav Klose, Sami Khedira, and Thomas Muller's goals sent the Germans to the final at Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte.

After this amazing German victory, the Brazilians suffered the heaviest loss in their football history, going on to compete for third place.

In the 2014 World Cup final, Germany defeated Argentina 1-0 to win the trophy for the fourth time in their history.