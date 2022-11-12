Haberler Football Uruguay unveil 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) on Friday unveiled the country's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) on Friday unveiled the country's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. Star Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, and Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez are the most notable names on the list.

Veteran players like Velez Sarsfield's Diego Godin, Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera, Nacional's Luis Suarez, and Valencia's Edinson Cavani were also included on the team to take part in Qatar 2022.

Young Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri will have his first World Cup experience in the upcoming tournament.

Besides Muslera, Turkish fans are familiar with three other Uruguayan players, two of which will be going to Qatar: Galatasaray's Lucas Torreira, Trabzonspor's Maxi Gomez, and Fenerbahce's Diego Rossi. Torreira and Gomez were called up, while Rossi was left out of the 26-players squad.

Uruguay will be competing for its third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar after its victories in 1930 and 1950.

Uruguay's 2022 FIFA World Cup Squad:

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Matias Vina (Roma), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustin Canobbio (Paranaense), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Facundo Torres (Orlando City)


