Haberler Football Bayer Leverkusen hire former world champion Xabi Alonso as new head coach

Bayer Leverkusen hire former world champion Xabi Alonso as new head coach

Bayer Leverkusen appointed former world champion Xabi Alonso as their new head coach, the German football club said Wednesday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 06 Ekim 2022 Perşembe 10:19
Bayer Leverkusen hire former world champion Xabi Alonso as new head coach

"Bayer 04 and Gerardo Seoane go their separate ways. World and European Champion Xabi Alonso becomes new head coach of the Werkself," the team wrote on Twitter.

"I know Leverkusen as an excellent club from my time in Germany. Bayer 04 has always had great players, I also see a lot of quality in the current squad. This task excites me a lot," said the 40-year-old new coach.

Alonso played for Real Madrid, Liverpool, Real Sociedad and Bayern Munich, as well as the Spanish national team, where he won the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He was a midfielder when Spain secured the EURO 2008 and 2012 titles.

Alonso won the UEFA Champions League twice -- 2005 with Liverpool and 2014 with Real Madrid.

He won local titles with Real Madrid in Spain and, in Germany with Bayern Munich.

DİĞER
Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri: Galatasaray’da Fernando Muslera’nın yerini alacak isim belli oldu! Inaki Pena derken sürpriz hamle…
Fil ayağı hastalığı! Milyonda bir görülüyor... Bacakları her yıl 7 santim genişliyor
Olay sözler! "Beşiktaş Ismael'le şampiyonluğa koşamaz"
Geceye Haaland ve Messi damgası! Rekor...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Ajax blame summer sales for record defeat in CL
Bayern Munich sets new CL group stage unbeaten record
Mevlid Kandili duaları, ibadetleri ve namazı
Aile Destek Programı ödemelerine zam mı geldi? Kaç TL oldu?
Sözleşmeli ve taşeron personele kadroda kritik gün
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Arsenal - Bodo/Glimt maçı saat kaçta? Arsenal - Bodo/Glimt maçı saat kaçta? 11:20
Bülent Çetin: Hedefimize adım adım ilerliyoruz Bülent Çetin: Hedefimize adım adım ilerliyoruz 11:18
Zürich - PSV Eindhoven maçı saat kaçta? Zürich - PSV Eindhoven maçı saat kaçta? 11:15
Temsilcilerimiz kritik sınavda! Türkiye'nin puanı... Temsilcilerimiz kritik sınavda! Türkiye'nin puanı... 11:14
Rigas FS (RFS) - Başakşehir maçı saat kaçta? Rigas FS (RFS) - Başakşehir maçı saat kaçta? 11:01
Dev maçta son dakika pürüzü! Dev maçta son dakika pürüzü! 10:37
Daha Eski
Fırtına Monaco deplasmanında! Fırtına Monaco deplasmanında! 10:25
Ampute Milli Takım - Fas maçı canlı izle Ampute Milli Takım - Fas maçı canlı izle 10:15
Seferovic ve Mata'nın opsiyonları ortaya çıktı! Seferovic ve Mata'nın opsiyonları ortaya çıktı! 10:06
Haaland şov yaptı City fark attı! Haaland şov yaptı City fark attı! 23:49
Haaland şov yaptı City fark attı! Haaland şov yaptı City fark attı! 23:50
Real Madrid namağlup devam ediyor! Real Madrid namağlup devam ediyor! 23:51