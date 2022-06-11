Haberler Football Barcelona to face Real Madrid in July during US tour

Barcelona will face Real Madrid in Las Vegas as part of the Barca in the US: Summer Tour 2022, the Spanish club announced on Friday.

Barcelona will play several friendlies during the tour including, with Inter Miami FC on July 19 in Miami, Real Madrid on July 23 in Las Vegas, Juventus on July 26 in Dallas and New York Red Bulls on July 30 in New Jersey.

This will mark the second El Clasico in the US as Barca took on Los Merengues on July 30, 2017 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and won 3-2.

In their latest La Liga clash, Barcelona hammered Real Madrid 4-0 at Santiago Bernabeu on March 21.

